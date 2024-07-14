BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA—On July 13, at approximately 6:00 p.m., shortly after former President Donald Trump took the stage, and began speaking, shots could be heard at the rally. Former President Trump was shot. Blood could be seen on his face immediately after the sound of gunfire.



Video footage shows Trump’s hand go to his ear, and he immediately ducks behind the podium as Secret Service takes over. Some were taking down the shooter, while others were attempting to stop the bleeding. Trump takes a stand and makes a fist-pump to let the American people know he’s okay before the Secret Service whisked him away.



Reports indicate that Trump was not the only injured party in the shooting. The shooter and one other person are dead and another person was critically injured.

Trump was taken to an area hospital for treatment.



Witness accounts of the rally indicate there were thousands of people at the rally. People in the crowd were screaming and crying. Bystanders reported that families of those shot in the crowd were covered in blood, and crying out for help.



Donald Trump Jr. made the following statement after speaking to his father.



“I just spoke to my father on the phone and he is in great spirits. He will never stop fighting to save America, no matter what the radical left throws at him.”



Former President Trump sent out the following message on his social media platform, Truth Social.



“I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response after the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania.



Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences, to the person at the rally who was killed, and also to the family of the other person who was badly injured. It is incredible, that such an act can take place in our country.



Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots [fired], and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then, what was happening. God Bless America!”



Elon Musk sent out the following message that has been posted on Truth Social. “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for rapid recovery.”



Former Speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich spoke on Fox News comparing the attacks on Trump to another time in history, when it was Abraham Lincoln. Gingrich relayed to Sean Hannity that he was glad he did not have to speak any sooner as he was too emotional earlier, as he’s known Trump for 30 years.



Rep. Steve Scalise also spoke on Fox as someone else who is close to Trump and also endured a physical political attack in June of 2017, when it was Scalise who was injured in a mass shooting at a practice session of the Congressional baseball game in Alexandria Virginia. “My first thoughts were to pray for President Trump.” Scalise shared that when it was he who was injured, Trump left his own birthday party to “come check on me.”



President Biden made a statement from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware assuring the American people of his and First Lady Jill Biden’s prayers. Biden condemned the violence and stated that he hoped to be able to speak to “Donald,” and would give an update. When asked if the President thought this was an assassination attempt, Biden responded “I have an opinion, but I do not know the facts.” He then indicated that should not comment further. Biden did not answer any further questions.



Most recent reports indicate the shooter was able to take shots from the top of a nearby building. The case is still under investigation.

Sean Hannity reported that Trump was able to walk into the hospital.

Eric Trump shared his conversation with hospital staff. “One question”, Eric Trump asked. “How is my father?” to which the hospital attendant replied, “The strongest man I’ve ever met.”



The America First Policy Institute organized a prayer vigil, posting the details on their X social media page.



“The America First Policy Institute (AFPI) will hold a Prayer Vigil tonight, July 13, at 9:00 p.m. ET. Please join us as we pray for President Trump and our Nation.”