BRENTWOOD— On Monday, August 3, the city of Brentwood informed the public that they will be hosting neighborhood clean-up events. Online registration is available for anyone interested in joining, and information about the event can also be obtaines via the same website.

The city of Brentwood has announced that it will be holding neighborhood clean-up events at the Brentwood Transfer Station located at 2301 Elkins Way, ranging from September 12- September 19 and September 26- October 3. Individuals interested in joining these events can do so by registering through the website www.brentwoodca.gov/cleanup.

The guidelines of the website are that participants are required to register and then are provided with a confirmation number to reserve a spot. Upon arrival to the event, one is asked to disclose their city of Brentwood utility bill and a form of identification i.e. a driver’s license.

The participants at the event are mandated to wear closed-shoes and leave pets and children behind during participation. Residents have the right to bring about two cubic yards of household items to the event for disposal, including furniture, cardboards, mattresses, TV’s, computers, and other electronic waste among many other stuff. If one exceeds the two cubic yard measure they are charged extra fees on their utility billing account. Individuals are directed to segregate recyclable items from those that cannot be recycled. Special items such as batteries, cooking oil, paint and light bulbs must be eliminated in this process, as they are seen as hazardous waste. Hazardous items should be dropped at the Delta Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility instead. All other forms of trash will be disposed of in the general waste area.