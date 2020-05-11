Brentwood school, the independent, secular K-12 coed day school, received a loan last month through the federal government’s stimulus package.

The Private school, is also the same place where Steve Mnuchin, U.S. Treasury of State sends 2 of his children.

The school then notified the parents last week informing them it had received the stimulus package loan in mid-April and that it would ‘help us enormously as we move forward into a financially ambiguous future’, according to a copy obtained by the LA Times. On Friday Mnuchin tweeted, “It has come to our attention that some private schools with significant endowments have taken PPP loans. They should return them.”

White House spokeswoman Judd Deere stated on friday,”The president has made clear that he does not believe private schools with significant endowments should be receiving [Paycheck Protection Program] money and those that have should consider returning it,”.

After receiving criticism from Deere and Mnuchin himself, the school then returned the Paycheck Protection Program relief money after facing many levels of criticism from Steve Mnuchin and Judd Deere.

The school stated on Monday that it returned the coronavirus aid money, “so they can be distributed to others who are in greater need of the assistance.”

The Brentwood School is located at 100 S Barrington Pl, Los Angeles, CA.