BRENTWOOD — The City of Brentwood and Bentwood Chamber of Commerce are partnering together to provide Brentwood businesses “Back to Business” COVID-19 safety kits according to the city’s announcement.

The purpose of these kits is to help Brentwood businesses reopen their doors safely to both customers and business staff.

The kits will include masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, thermometer, and posters and floor graphics.

This is a priority of the City Council to help its businesses wherever possible during this challenging time. It also says the City Council prioritizes its responsibility to help local businesses wherever possible, especially during these challenging times.

For the purpose, the City Council approved an amount of $212,000 to fund the safety kits and they will be reimbursed through the CARES Act.

The CARES Act was approved by Congress in March to provide funding to local governments to assist with responding to the COVID-19 outbreak. The State of California shared its funds with all cities in California because some were too small to receive direct Federal Funding.

These funds can only be used to cover costs incurred to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The aim of providing these kits to businesses is to alleviate some of the monetary expense of business owners who are already impacted by long periods of closures following the COVOD-19 shut down.

The kits are an effort by the city to help businesses in their process of reopening soon and will be available to them in the next few weeks.