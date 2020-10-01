CALIFORNIA—According to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, an announcement on Tuesday, September 29, revealed that breweries and wineries in Los Angeles County will be allowed to have outdoor services with a vote of 3-2

Supervisor Janice Hahn, who brought the motion forward announced that breweries and wineries will be allowed to reopen, due to the slowing down of COVID-19 cases in the county, after not seeing a spike after Labor Day.

Hahn noted that as long as businesses follow the strict safety guidelines of social distancing, wearing masks, only serving patrons outside, among many others, they will be allowed to remain open.

“I think it is time that we allow our breweries and wineries to resume outdoor service consistent with the State orders,” said Hahn.

She pointed out that the board’s vote aligns with the state’s health orders, which includes counties that are expected to follow the strictest guidelines, due to having higher rates of infections.

The co-author of the motion, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, backed up Hahn on the decision, reiterating her point on the lowering the number of COVID cases in the county.

“As our case numbers have decreased, I have championed for breweries and wineries to reopen safely with necessary health protocols and guidance in place,” said Barger.

Breweries and wineries are only allowed to open on the condition that they partner with third-party food vendors. Governor Gavin Newsom, who owns several wineries has kept them open, while others in California were forced to close under state orders.