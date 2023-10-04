SANTA MONICA—Lt. Erika Aklufi with the Santa Monica Police Department informed Canyon News that a suspect was arrested for an assault that transpired on Sunday, October 1.

The SMPD reported at 9:23 p.m. officers responded to a residence regarding an assault investigation. The victim and a witness told officers that at about 8:40 p.m. they were heading northbound on Main Street with the victim on an e-bike and the witness, her friend, on foot next to her.

They passed by a male subject, later identified as Brian Barry Clemens, 51, of Los Angeles who was yelling incoherently in their direction. They crossed the street and were walking north across Ocean Park Boulevard when Clemens charged the two women, knocking the victim off the bicycle, pinning her to the ground, and strangling her. A Good Samaritan driving by halted the attack and scared Clemens away. The suspect, Clemens, later flagged down a passerby and asked him to call 9-1-1 for medical help.

The Santa Monica Fire Department transported Clemens to the hospital, as officers obtained a description of the suspect in the assault they discovered it was the same subject transported by the SMFD.

Officers arrived at the hospital and placed Clemens under arrest and took him to the jail for booking.

The victim suffered a leg injury as well as scrapes and bruises. Clemens has prior arrests in California and out of state for being intoxicated in public and driving under the influence.

On October 3, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Clemens for assault with a deadly weapon (245 PC) and felony assault (243 PC).

Anyone with details related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Tavera at Ismael.tavera@santamonica.gov, Detective Sergeant Gradle at Ryan.gradle@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.