WOODLAND HILLS—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate an At-Risk Missing Person, Brian Steven Gorman. He is a 47-year-old White male who was last seen on May 1, on the 22000 block of Erwin Street in Woodland Hills.

Brian is 5 feet and 11 inches tall. He weighs 170 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair, brown beard and missing several teeth. His last worn clothing is unknown.

Gorman is diagnosed with schizophrenia and there is concern for his well-being by authorities and family. Anyone with details on Brian Steven Goorman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

For those who prefer to remain anonymous call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.