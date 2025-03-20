WESTWOOD—On Wednesday, March 19, the UCLA Police Department indicated that at around noon, authorities monitored a demonstration when about 50 people entered Engineering IV.

Those individuals briefly blocked access and hanging banners from the terrace. Officers mobilized, and the group fled the region as officers approached.

The university has possession of the banners, and no arrests were made during the incident.

“UCLA remains committed to ensuring campus safety while respecting the right to peaceful expression,” the UCLA PD said in a statement on their Facebook page.