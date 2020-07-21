BEVERLY HILLS—Britney Spears’s previous Beverly Hills property is up for sale for $6.8 million dollars. The property was listed for sale on Homes.com by Joshua and Matthew Altman of Douglas Elliman Real Estate on June 30.

The mansion was previously listed in 2018 for $8.95 million, but it’s back with a price drop. The current selling price is less than the $7.2 million Spears paid for the mansion in 2007. According to People, the 7,453-square-feet Mediterranean Villa has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, an outdoor pool, a spa, a fire-pit, and a home theater.

Speaking to People, Matthew Altman said that the house is special because it’s one of the top gated communities in the Los Angeles neighborhood. “It’s incredibly safe,” he said, “so it’s where celebrities want to be.” The house is “virtually paparazzi-proof” as it has gates within gates and the house is securely hidden. It also has a detached guest house, which can be used for some guests or for security. The mansion is also kid-friendly, and according to Altman, Spears had a custom kid’s treehouse built for her two sons in the backyard.

Spears currently lives in Thousand Oaks, north of Los Angeles, following her divorce with Kevin Federline in 2012.