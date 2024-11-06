MALIBU—On November 6, at approximately 9:30 a.m. a broad fire was reported in the vicinity of Malibu Canyon Road and the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH). According to Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) personnel, at 11:30 a.m., the fire was 15 percent contained.



Reports indicate that a home and two other structures have burned in the fire. The wind and arid conditions have spread the fire onto some acreage nearby (close to 50 acres) requiring those in neighboring homes to shelter in place.



NBC 4 first reported that two fire helicopters responded to bringing water to the scene to help quelch the flames. There are reports of low visibility due to the dense smoke. The PCH is closed to traffic in this area.