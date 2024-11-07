MALIBU—On Wednesday, November 6, it was reported by the city of Malibu noted that the Broad Fire threatened properties throughout the region. Malibu City Hall was close to the public Wednesday and the Senior Center, Community Center at Bluffs Park, swimming pool, and all parks are closed until further notice. In an abundance of caution, all scheduled public meetings are also being suspended this week.

A wildfire in Malibu Canyon and Pacific Coast Highway was reported and progress has taken a standstill. Extremely hazardous fire conditions (strong winds) were reported. Malibu Canyon southbound was closed, but northbound is open. All lanes of PCH are closed from Corral Canyon to Webb Way. The brush fire was reported around 9 a.m.

Forward progress held at 50 acres. Crews were on scene, cutting fire lines. Three structures were damaged including 1 home. The Los Angeles County Fire Dept responded with water dropping aircraft, but they’re being released. Shelter in place order was issued for Malibu Road from Webb Way west to PCH. The Fire Department remained on scene for mop-up.

There was power outages west of Malibu and the nearby Santa Monica Mountains into Calabasas and Agoura Hills. The public was warned to be prepared for possible evacuations, power outages, hazardous road conditions, and traffic signal cuts. Motorists were advised to stop completely at any intersection with a traffic light that is not functioning properly according to California law. Monitor AM/FM radio (99.1 FM KBUU) for information.

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District announced that, due to strong winds and hazardous fire conditions, power outages, and potential road closures, all four Malibu schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 7. All programs at Webster Elementary, Malibu Elementary, Malibu Middle and Malibu High are affected. The Malibu Boys & Girls Club will be closed and all campus activities and events are canceled for the day. For more information visit https://www.smmusd.org/.

Caltrans District 7 posted on X “@LACOFD responded to #BroadFire at E88 W. Pacific coast Hwy & S. Malibu Canyon Rd. in Malibu Bluffs Park. @LACOFD requested northbound PCH closed at Webb Way & southbound PCH closed at John Tyler Road. Map below. www.Quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

Some residents were warned and forced to evacuate as a result of the Broad Fire. The Red Flag warning was in effect until Thursday morning with wind gusts up to 75 mph were expected. Santa Monica College campus in Malibu was closed Wednesday as a result of the fire.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station posted on Facebook at 7:05 p.m. that the Los Angeles County Fire Department reports the Broad Fire’s forward progress has stopped. The fire has been held at 50 acres and is 15 percent contained.