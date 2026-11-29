PASADENA– It’s been a season of dizzying highs and lows for the UCLA Bruins. As NO.15 USC once again rang the Victory Bell, clobbering the NO.10 UCLA Bruins, 45-10 at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, November 28.

Although the No. 10 Bruins were thoroughly outclassed by the Trojans, UCLA will play Indiana in the BIG 10 Championship after winning a tiebreaker that is way too complicated to explain. Oregon lost its chance to compete in next week’s title game by losing a thrilling double-overtime decision to the Washington Huskies, 33 to 27.

Shifting back to Pasadena and the cross-town rivalry game between the Trojans and Bruins. If it was a boxing match, they would have stopped it. USC scored a touchdown on its first four possessions, and that was all she wrote.

The UCLA defense’s one bright spot was linebacker Sammy Omosigho, who recorded 12 tackles for the Bruins. On the other side of the ball Wide Receiver, Semaj Morgan got a career high nine passes and catching the only touchdown for the Bruins.

The big 10 Championship game will be played in Indianapolis next Saturday, December 5 at 5 PM. UCLA will likely come into the game as a decisive underdog; their defense should be able to keep this a close game.

While many people will point to the fact that UCLA did back into the BIG 10 championship, it should not be ignored that this team won 10 straight games against numerous solid opponents.

The injury to the their main Quarterback and second string Quarterback should not be minimized, perhaps with a week of rest Dieffenbach can come back stronger and guide the Bruins to a Big Ten championship.

The winner of next week’s game gets an automatic bid into the College Football Playoffs, which is limited to only twelve teams. It will probably be the only big 10 team that makes it to the playoffs.

So with the dismantling of the Bruins,USC awaits a bowl game invitation and perhaps saved coach Lincoln Riley’s job. He was most certainly on the hot seat. But while talking to many fans, it seemed like everything was forgiven after the annihilation of the Bruins at their own

Rose Bowl.

Good luck to both of our Southland teams as they venture into the postseason.