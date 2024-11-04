STUDIO CITY—The Los Angeles Fire Department battled a brush fire on Friday, November 1. The incident transpired at 1:42 p.m. at 3790 N Lankershim Blvd.

Firefighters worked to extinguish three separate small vegetation fires along the 101 freeway and Universal Blvd. LACoFD had an engine on scene assisting.

By 12:27 a.m. near 50 Universal Studios Blvd. firefighters extinguished each of the small fires and are now conducting mop up operations to ensure no hot spots remain. There were no structures damaged and no injuries reported during the incident.