WOODLAND HILLS—On Friday, September 13, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported a brush fire in Woodland Hills. The fire was first reported at 6:19 a.m. By 6:50 a.m. the LAFD indicated the blaze was \ contained at 22000 W. Mulholland Drive.

Firefighters surrounded the vacant building, ensuring there was no extension to the brush and allowed a controlled burn of the remnants of the vacant structure. There were no injuries reported and no further updates anticipated in the incident.