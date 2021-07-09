MALIBU- A brush fire broke out near Tuna Canyon Road and Saddle Peak Road in Malibu on Friday, July 9, around 1:00 a.m., and has since grown several acres.

Fire crews hiked through rugged and steep terrain with hoses to establish containment lines around the blaze while Firehawk helicopters dropped water on the flames from above.

“From the road, firefighters have had to hike in approximately 2,000 feet + worth of hose to get to the area currently burning. This has been done via a narrow trail and in steep, rugged terrain,” the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) said in an official statement.

Fire officials have also warned that “‘falling rock’ danger exists given the extreme angle of the slope.”

By 7:00 a.m. the fire had grown to five acres and was at five percent containment.

There were no reported injuries and no structures were threatened.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.