GRIFFITH PARK—On Sunday, July 14, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported at 2:28 a.m. at 5600 W. Zoo Drive. Firefighters were working to contain the ¼ acre of fire, running uphill in heavy brush in Griffith Park.

At 3:44 a.m., forward progress on the fire in Griffith Park was stopped at approximately 2 acres. Crews will continue to work on steep terrain to monitor hot spots and get all of the burned area appropriately bounded by fuel breaks, which involves clearing brush down to mineral soil.

The cause of this fire is under investigation, there were no injuries reported. No structures were impacted as a result of the blaze.