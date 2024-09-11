STUDIO CITY—A brush fire was reported at 1 p.m. by the Los Angeles Fire Department on Sunday, September 8. The brush fire was reported at 4222 N Vineland Avenue near The Garland Hotel and the Front Yard restaurant.

Approximately one-half of an acre of brush burning between a parking lot and the Hollywood Freeway. Crews established hose lines around both flanks to apply water to the area.

Within 22 minutes, the LAFD reported that firefighters indicated that a strip of vegetation was burning behind the parking lot near the Hollywood Freeway. A contingent of 49 firefighters stopped all forward progress of the fire keeping the burn area to less than a half-acre.

Crews remained on scene to mop up the area, looking for any remaining hot spots to cool. There were no reports of any injuries. The cause of the brush fire is under investigation.