MALIBU—The city of Malibu tweeted on Thursday, October 28, that Los Angeles County Firefighters were dispatched on the ground handling hotspots of a small brush fire that erupted on Piuma Road west of Rambla Pacifico St. in the unincorporated Malibu region. The public was advised to avoid the area to allow equipment and personnel to work..

A quarter acre is how large the small fire grew. There are no structures threatened. Forward progress has been stopped and all aircraft have been released on the StuntIC fire at Piuma Road west of Rambla Pacifico Street in the Malibu region, the city noted in an alert on October 28.

For official updates on the incident, follow @lacofdpio and #stuntic on Twitter and monitor local AM and FM radio.