MALIBU—A small brush fire erupted in Malibu on Saturday, January 21, on the 19000 block of Pacific Coast Highway.

The fire was first reported just before 1:00 p.m. and was said to be 50% contained by 2:15 p.m. According to officials there was no threat to Topanga Canyon.

At first the fire was one-eighth of an acre and then grew to an acre in size. By 2:33 p.m. all lanes were closed on PCH to help aid firefighters extinguish it.

No injuries were reported. It is unknown what exactly caused the small brush fire.