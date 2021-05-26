PACIFIC PALISADES—The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a brush fire in Pacific Palisades on Monday, May 24. The brush fire was reported to be around two acres.

Firefighters received the call about the brush fire around 6 p.m. The brush fire erupted on the hillside of 15820 West Pacific Coast Highway. Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they called in extra crew members to help contain the fire because of steep the hillside was. Fire helicopters were called and dropped water from above to help extinguish the fire. Authorities were requested to shut down the traffic on the highway between Temescal Canyon Road and Chautauqua Boulevard.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department stayed on the scene for an additional two hours conducting mop-up operations after the fire had been contained. The smoke could be seen from Malibu, Santa Monica, and Venice. Locals and bystanders posted many videos on social media showing the fire and the cloud of smoke that could be seen from the beaches.

There were no structures that were threatened nor any injuries. The cause of the brush fire is still unclear and under investigation.