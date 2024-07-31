BEL AIR—On Tuesday, July 30, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported at 1:55 p.m. they were battling a brush fire at 1:55 p.m. on the southbound 405 freeway.

The initial report of approximately 1/8 acre burning on the west side of the freeway at a moderate rate of speed under light wind conditions. There were no structures threatened during the incident. The LAFD reported at 2:37 p.m. over 60 firefighters conducted a coordinated ground and aerial attack and extinguished the fire in 42 minutes with no injuries reported.

Crews will continue to mop up any remaining hot spots and the duration of impact on the 405 Freeway is unknown at this time. Drivers are advised to check https://cad.chp.ca.gov/Traffic.aspx Incident # 1361 for updates. No further details about the incident have been disclosed to the public.