MALIBU—A brush fire has engulfed several acres along Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) in Malibu shortly after 5:00 a.m. on November 13. The Los Angeles County Fire Department was dispatched at 5:11 a.m. responding to reports of brush fire in the 18900 west block of PCH between Topanga Canyon and Canyon Flowers road.

The brush fire prompted a road closure near Tuna Canyon road and PCH. Sean Ferguson, Inspector with the LA County Fire Department, told Canyon News that fire units arrived on scene in flammable conditions and that the fire was creeping up hill in steep rugged terrain growing to 1 acre.

The fire department was able to extinguish the fire in under an hour using ground enforcements and a helicopter utilizing 1,000 gallons of water to combat the flames. The LA County Fire Department remained on scene for several hours to check for hotspots and for clean-up.

As of 6:13 a.m., the brush fire has been extinguished and the fire department remained to clean-up the scene, according to the LA County Fire Department. As of 8:40 a.m., the city of Malibu reports all lanes on PCH are now open after a brief clean-up from the fire department.

No structure has been reported damaged and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.