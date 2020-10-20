MALIBU—Firefighters extinguished a brush fire in the Tuna Canyon area of Malibu on Saturday, October 17, after it burned approximately two acres and came close to the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), only 50 feet away.

The fire was reported at around 8:25 p.m., Los Angeles County Fire Officials noted. The fire burnt a half-acre of medium brush, near the 18900 block of the West Pacific Coast Highway.

United from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and water dropping helicopters fought the fire speedily, and thwarted its progression at 9:10 p.m., 45 minutes after the initial reporting.

Lanes were closed on PCH between Big Rock and Topanga Canyon, with Ground Crews remaining on the scene to conduct a mop-up of the burnt area, Malibu City Alert Services said.

At 3:10 a.m., a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Lost Hills Station spokesman said that PCH reopened to motorists.