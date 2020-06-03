WOODLAND HILLS— Los Angeles County Fire Department extinguished a brush fire near a Topanga Canyon mobile home park on June 1 at approximately 2 p.m.

The fire was between one-quarter and half of an acre in light to medium brush near the 4200 block of North Topanga Canyon Boulevard. The LACFD reported no injuries and the stopping of forward progress on twitter shortly after announcing the fire in progress.

Spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department, Nicholas Prange, indicated that as of 3 p.m. the same day, crews were still cleaning up.

The mobile home park near the fire is Woodland Park Estates. Manager of Woodland Park Estates Chris McBain told Canyon News his maintenance staff had put out the majority of the fire when the LACFD arrived. McBain expressed that the fire department arrived within minutes with several trucks and a helicopter.

McBain confirmed that the fire was small, only half an acre, and that there was no damages, saying, “Everything is fine.”

Joe Orlik expressed gratitude on twitter to the LACFD writing, “Thank you for saving my house” among many other tweets thanking the fire department. There is currently no indication of how the fire started.

Brush fires can be especially dangerous as Southern California enters fire season in the upcoming months. Large amounts of dry brush played a crucial role in the disastrous 2018 Woolsey fire that destroyed 1,600 structures. Recently, the city of Malibu announced a wildfire survey in order to further prepare for future fires.

For fire updates please follow L.A. County Fire Department on twitter @LACoFDPIO or visit their website https://www.lafd.org/.