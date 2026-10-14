BRENTWOOD—On Wednesday, October 14, the Los Angeles Fire Department battled a brush fire in Brentwood. The fire was reported at 2:48 a.m. The LAFD Air and Ground resources coordinated to stop forward progress on approximately 1.5 acres of dense brush in approximately one hour.

There were no structures impacted or injuries reported during the incident. The cause of the brush fire is under investigation. Officials are expected to be on the scene for an extended period of time for mop up and containment operations.

All motorists are asked to see alternate routes. The LAFD reported at 4:02 a.m. the brush fire had been extinguished.