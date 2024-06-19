HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Monday, June 17, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported a small brush fire at 7529 W Franklin Avenue in Hollywood.

Firefighters extinguished a 20 feet x 20 feet (400 square feet) vegetation fire that consumed grass, trees and a shed. Due to the location and access issues it took firefighters 81 minutes (4:42 a.m.) to extinguish the flames.

LAFD Air Operations provided critical water drops to keep it from growing while ground crews gained access. There were no reported injuries during the incident. The cause of the brush fire is under investigation.