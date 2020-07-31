LAUREL CANYON— A brush fire broke out in Laurel Canyon on Thursday, July 30, as announced by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire is reported to have begun at 12:02 p.m. near 2546 N Laurel Canyon Bl. The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that no homes were threatened, however, “ground access is challenging” due to the uphill direction of the fire. The LAFD stated they made water drops on the flames approaching the ridge. They also reported that the fire had spread approximately three acres due to light winds.

“The fire is currently at approximately three acres, burning medium brush in challenging terrain with light wind. Firefighters have anchored the heel (downhill/downwind back side) of the fire and established hose lines up the flanks, providing an attack on the fire from the rear and sides. LAFD helicopters continue to attack the head of the fire with water drops, slowing its ascent toward the ridge,” stated LAFD’s report.

The fire caused a power outage in the neighborhood, but the LAFD assured community members that power companies would restore services as soon as it is safe to do so.

Community members took to Twitter to tweet about the incident. One individual said,

“Sitting in my house and think I smell a fire. And, yep, there’s a brush fire burning at Laurel Canyon & Mulholland! Seriously, my frayed nerves can’t take anymore today! Stay safe folks! #LaurelCanyon #fire #earthquake.”

Another individual tweeted,

“Another fire?! Damn 2020 just won’t quit. There’s another one in the Hollywood Hills on Laurel Canyon & Muholland. Stay safe y’all.”