STUDIO CITY—On Saturday, May 24, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported a brush fire at 3:36 a.m. on 3100 N. Coldwater Canyon Avenue.

It was approximately one acre brush burning downslope. LAFD Air Ops were conducting water drops while firefighters work to traverse the terrain and deploy a long (estimated 2000′) hose lay for a direct attack.

Wind conditions are 5-7mph winds. Due to the terrain and isolated area, a significant number of resources are enroute to assist.

By 4:42 p.m. all forward progress stopped. The fire was held to approximately 1.5 – 2.0 acres near the Betty Dearing Trail.

LACoFD camp crews are responding to assist with the mop up operations. No structures were damaged, and no injuries were reported. Firefighters were on the scene for an extended period ensuring no hot spots remain in the isolated terrain.