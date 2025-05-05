BEVERLY HILLS—On Monday, May 5, the city of Beverly Hills will be celebrating Building Safety Month.

The city’s Building and Safety Division was awarded First Place for “Building Department of the Year Award” by CALBO (California Building Officials) for the whole state of California.

As part of this year’s “Game On!” theme, Beverly Hills will be kicking things off by covering the basics of building safety and celebrating the importance of Building Safety Month.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the City Hall Permit Center (in the lobby of the first floor of the Beverly Hills City Hall).

For more details visit www.beverlyhills.org/permitcenter.