AMERICA—An employee from the fast food chain Burger King was shot and killed by the boyfriend of a customer on Sunday, August 2, after she was unhappy about the long line she had to wait in at the drive-thru.

According to an affidavit, 22-year old Desmond Armond Joshua was working the drive-thru section of the restaurant in Orange County, Florida, when he dealt with a female customer, who was angry about waiting longer than usual at the drive-thru line.

The customer voiced her displeasure about the situation towards Joshua, who promptly gave her a refund and told her she had to leave. The customer then threatened to come back with her boyfriend.

Later that day, the same individual showed up at the Burger King with her presumed boyfriend, 37-year-old Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, who began physically attacking Joshua, putting him in a headlock and attempting to choke him.

Eventually, the fight was broken up, but Rodriguez-Tormes pulled out a firearm and shot Joshua. After the Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene, he was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, Rodriguez-Tormes, has been charged with First Degree Murder with a Firearm, Destruction of Evidence, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Burger King issued an official statement on the death of their former employee, Desmond Armond Joshua:

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic incident that took place at the Burger King on 7643 E. Colonial Drive and passing of team member Desmond Joshua. At Burger King, the safety of team members and guests is our top priority. The franchisee who owns and operates the restaurant is fully cooperating with authorities on this matter. Any questions should be directed to local authorities.The Burger King McLamore Foundation exists to offer support to team members and their loved ones during incomprehensible times such as this. Our deepest condolences go out to Desmond’s family and friends during this difficult time.”