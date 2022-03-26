HOLLYWOOD HILLS — The Los Angeles Police Department attempted to negotiate a surrender from an armed suspect who barricaded himself in a residence on Quebec Drive in Hollywood Hills on Friday, March 25.

At around 12:50 p.m, officers responded to a call of an attempted robbery, and an assault with a deadly weapon, at a residence in the 6300 block of Quebec Drive, near El Contento Drive. The burglar reportedly broke into the house when the homeowner came home and discovered the crime in progress, CBS Los Angeles reported. Apparently the homeowner and the burglar know each other.

The homeowner confronted the suspect which led to the suspect striking the victim with a semi-automatic handgun – fortunately, no shots were fired. The victim was able to escape with no injuries reported, but the suspect allegedly refused to exit the residence and barricaded himself alone inside.

The LAPD SWAT team was called to the scene to assist in taking the suspect into custody.

The suspect’s identity and legal status has not yet been released. Canyon News will be updating this story as new information comes in.