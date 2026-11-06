SANTA MONICA—On November 5, the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) announced the arrest of an individual who broke into a restaurant by breaking the glass on the door. The restaurant is located on Third Street. Surveillance footage was captured of the break-in, assisting SMPD, to positively identify the suspect wanted in connection with at least 10 other felony vandalism cases in Santa Monica.

According to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, the total cost exceeded $30,000 in damages prompting First Assistant U.S. District Attorney, Bill Essayli’s office, to file 11 felony charges against the suspect who was taken into police custody soon after he was identified.

This case is still under investigation. The suspect’s name has not been released to the public. More information will be provided as it becomes available.