SANTA MONICA—On Thursday, May 20 at about 3:25 a.m., officers with the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) were dispatched to a business in the 1600 block of 19th Street regarding a burglary in progress. Lt Rudy Flores of the SMPD noted in a press release to Canyon News, the reporting party, an employee of the business, told police that he could hear someone on the roof. He mentioned that the business was burglarized the night before.

When officers arrived on scene, they spotted an individual on the rooftop carrying a stolen item. Upon seeing the officers, the male quickly retreated out of sight. The suspect, later identified as Christopher Reid Murphy, a 27-year-old homeless male, was given several commands, but refused to comply.

A perimeter was quickly established and with the help of a Police K9 and the Santa Monica Police Department’s drone, also known as Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Teams, Murphy was located hiding inside a storage room. He was taken into custody and booked for 459 PC – Burglary and 148(A)(1) PC – Resist, Delay, Obstruct Arrest. Murphy is also on formal probation for burglary.

Anyone with details pertaining to this incident or individual is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division 310-458-8451 or Santa Monica Department Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.