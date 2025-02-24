MALIBU—On February 21, the city of Malibu revealed on its Facebook page that Caltrans expanded PCH access for:

-Burn area residents

-Essential businesses in the burn area, such as brick-and-mortar-type businesses, caretakers, healthcare workers, grocery workers, babysitters, etc.

-School bus traffic

Burn area access passes will be distributed by the LA County Sheriff’s Department for Malibu, Sunset Mesa, Topanga Canyon and unincorporated LA County residents in the burn area, as well as contractors hired by burn area residents only. Eligibility for essential businesses will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

Access passes are only available for those who must reach properties or conduct approved essential activities within the impacted areas. Passes are not being issued for general travel along PCH or solely based on residency in Malibu.

Pass pick up is daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Malibu City Hall (23825 Stuart Ranch Rd, Malibu). Burn Area Resident verification:

-Valid ID or proof of address (utility bill, tax bill, paystub or bank statement)

-Each household member must have a pass & display it on their dashboard

Burn Area Contractor verification:

-Limited to assessments, security, cleaning and remediation services.

-Tow & moving companies require residents to meet them at the checkpoint.

Burn Area Essential Business verification:

-Verification of business ownership

-Paystub or W-2

Access Points:

-Chautauqua Blvd (Los Angeles)

-Carbon Beach Terrace (Malibu)

Anyone with questions should contact the Lost Hills Sheriff Station at (818) 878-1808.