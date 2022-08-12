GRIFFITH PARK—On August 9, at approximately 12:30 p.m. the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call for a fire at 4730 Crystal Springs Drive. Firefighters discovered a body hanging from a tree near the merry-go-round on fire.



Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department haven’t disclosed details about the victim to the public. Authorities do not suspect foul play and the death has been ruled a suicide.



LAPD Detective Michael Ventura indicated he suspects the condition of wounds to the body self-inflicted.



“It appears to be self-immolation. This is going to be somebody who brought some gasoline, brought some lighters. We have had these, they are rare, but we do have cases where people will self-immolate, or they choose to set themselves on fire,” Detective Ventura said.

Authorities noted the deceased individual may have frequented the park. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact LAPD at 1-877-275-5273 or after hours and on weekends call 1-877-527-3247



For anonymous tips contact LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org or Tipsters at www.lapdonline.org.