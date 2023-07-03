MALIBU—The city of Malibu reported on its website that the Busch Drive underpass leading to the main entrance of Zuma Beach is currently closed because of flooding. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be on hand.

Visitors to Zuma Beach should expect:

-Expect traffic backups in and around Zuma.

-Coming from the east/Kanan Dume Road, enter Zuma Beach from PCH in the left lane only, the Busch Drive underpass is closed.

-Have your payment ready in hand.

-Slow down and drive carefully, watch for pedestrians and cyclists.

Individuals are advised to utilize public transit and to consider options from Moorpark and Thousand Oaks www.toaks.org/beachbus; from Agoura Hills https://www.agourahillscity.org/department/community-services-parks-recreation/beach-bus; from Santa Monica: https://www.metro.net/riding/schedules/?line=134-13168.