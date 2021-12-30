SHERMAN OAKS—Business Manager, Angela Kukawski, 55, who has worked for celebrities like the Kardashians, rapper Nicki Minaj, Kanye West and Offset, to name a few as Variety reported, was found dead inside a vehicle in Simi Valley on December 23, the Los Angeles Police Department announced. Kukawski worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills.

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Bureau Homicide are investigating the murder, after Kukawski was reported missing on December 22. Authorities responded to 1500 block of Patricia Ave in Simi Valley where Kukawski’s body was found inside her car which was parked on the street on Patricia Avenue.

Her boyfriend, Jason Barker, 49, was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was booked at the Van Nuys Jail, and since the arrest, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has filed murder charges against Barker.

Detectives believe that Barker killed the victim inside their Sherman Oaks home, placed her inside her vehicle, and drove to Simi Valley. He is currently being held on a $2 million bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department, Valley Bureau Homicide, at (818) 374-9550. Anonymous tips can be called into Crimestoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or by texting 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Online tips may be placed at www.LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts