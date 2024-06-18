HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Sunday, June 16, the Los Angeles Fire Department battled a brush fire that was reported at 2:17 p.m. at 2699 N Cahuenga Blvd.

The LAFD had over 100 firefighters (along with four LA County FD hand crews) stopped all forward progress of the fire at approximately three acres (1 hour 52 minutes from the time of alarm). Fire helicopters made strategic water drops on the head of the fire, while ground crews developed progressive hose lays around both flanks of the fire.

Crews established a containment perimeter and remained on scene into the evening to cool down hot spots within the burn footprint and improve containment lines. No structures were damaged during the fire. The cause of the brush fire is currently under investigation.

One LAFD firefighter was transported to a local hospital in fair condition for a non-life-threatening medical problem.