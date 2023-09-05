LOS ANGELES– USC once again took care of business against the University of Nevada in a 66-14 blowout at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, September 2. USC Quarterback Caleb Williams had another Heisman worthy performance – throwing for 319 yards and hit Tahj Washington with two of his five touchdown passes.

Zachariah Branch, Michael Jackson III and Brenden Rice also caught TD passes from their Heisman Trophy-Winning quarterback. It was a business-like approach for the Trojans (2-0), who followed up their blowout of San Jose State with another rout of a Mountain West opponent at home as a precursor to the PAC-12 season, which kicks off for the Trojans next week.

USC’s 668 yards were its most under SC Head Coach Riley, and its 66 points matched the highest-scoring game of his tenure.

“I’m proud of both sides (of the ball),” Riley said. “A few plays here and there that we’re going to want back, that we know we have to continue to clean up, but we took a step this week.”

Williams passed for 258 yards and four TDs on just 15 completions while USC built a 35-7 halftime lead. He finished 18 of 24 while also rushing for 42 yards and adding an array of remarkable escapes and pinpoint completions to his collection.

USC’s defense had a fantastic performance after last week’s shaky opener against San Jose State.

The stout Trojans defense only allowed 14 points to Nevada. It was punctuated by a 23-yard fumble return for a touchdown by 275-pound defensive lineman Stanley Ta’ufo’ou.

South Carolina transfer MarShawn Lloyd had 76 yards rushing and 59 yards receiving, while touted freshmen Quinten Joyner and Duce Robinson scored their first career touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Next week, the Trojans begin their Pac-12 schedule. USC will host Stanford on Saturday, Sept. 9.