CALIFORNIA—As of Tuesday morning, August 4, the California Apple Fire is at 15 percent containment. The fire started at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday, July 31. The Apple Fire has been observed moving north to the head of Mill Creek Canyon and east of the San Gorgonio Wilderness. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and the Riverside County Fire Department, the source of the fire was “a diesel-fueled vehicle emitting burning carbon from the exhaust system.”

Firefighters will be surveying the area for damages and developing a control plan to contain the fire’s spread to the northeast. Riverside County residents need to stay updated on the fire’s spread and check back on the mandatory evacuation area. San Bernardino County residents have a mandatory evacuation for those in the Oak Glen area. Forest Falls, Pioneertown, and Rimrock are all under an evacuation warning.

Authorities recommend preparing an evacuation plan, such as staying with family or friends in a safe area, gathering important documents, and packing some personal belongings. An evacuation center has been opened in Beaumont High School and is accepting evacuated animals. Animal Control will be on the scene.

An Emergency Forest Closure Order is in effect as of August 2 and prohibits all entry into the San Gorgonio Wilderness, including Pacific Crest Hiking Trail between the Forest Boundary and Forest Road 1N01. All recreation centers will be closed until further notice.

If you have any additional information about the source of the fire or questions about the Apple Fire, there is a 24-hour number you can call at 909-383-5714.