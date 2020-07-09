CALIFORNIA—California chambers of commerce have collaborated with several business associations to organize the California Coalition and come up with the Safe Re-Opening’s Three-Point Economic and Public Health Recovery Plan. The organization addressed the plan after Governor Newsom announced that 19 counties must close indoor operations on July 1.

Newsom ordered 19 counties to close business sectors including restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, family entertainment, zoos, museums, and cardrooms as COVID-19 cases have continued to surge.

Nick Rimedio, chair of the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, mentioned that businesses first opened on May 30, and forced to shut down two days later due to curfews and protests. In the middle of June, businesses then reopened again but could only operate for two weeks since California has an uptick in COVID-19 infections. “Businesses require stability and predictability, and the public needs confidence and certainty,” said Rimedio.

According to the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the Safe Re-Opening’s Three-Point Economic and Public Health Recovery Plan includes the measures such as requiring the State to use emergency funds to supplement funding for county health departments and enforcement divisions, providing grants to businesses to cover expenses related to the safe reopening plan, working directly with the State and local officials to implement mandatory testing, and creating recovery centers instead of shutting down segments of the economy.

As of Wednesday, July 8, California’s hospitalizations for COVID-19 are up 44% over the last 2 weeks, but hospitals are still at 8% capacity. 4,996,175 people in California got tested and there are a total of 289,468 confirmed cases with 6,562 deaths, according to CDC.