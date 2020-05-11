CALIFORNIA−A vacant seat has opened up in the House of Representatives for the state of California. There are 54 Congressional seats available in California’s primary election. For nine of these available seats are currently held by Democrats and are reportedly poised to flip to Republican seats. This is an opportunity for the GOP that has not been a possibility in two decades.

A total of 470 seats in the U.S. Congress (35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats are up for election on November 3, 2020, including two special elections for U.S. Senate.

https://ballotpedia.org/United_States_Congress_elections,_2020

Ballotpedia has identified 72 of the 435 House races as battlegrounds. Of the 72 seats, 40 have Democratic incumbents while 30 have Republican incumbents. As of May 2020, more open seats are held by Republicans than Democrats. A general-calendar may be found here.

Twenty-Seven Republicans and Nine Democrats have announced that they will not seek re-election in 2020. Below is a list of the top two Congressional candidates running in California’s battleground elections. Only the top two contenders are listed. Unless otherwise listed (as in the May 12th election), all elections are scheduled for November 3, 2020

The general election for U.S. House California District 10 is between the Democratic incumbent, Josh Harder, and Republican Ted Howze.

California’s 21st Congressional District is between Democratic incumbent, TJ Cox, and Republican David G. Valadao.

California’s 22nd Congressional District election is between the Republican incumbent, Devin Nunes, and Republican Phil Arballo. Three others are on the ballot. Nunes is currently is ahead by just over twenty-five percent.

May 12, 2020, is a special General election for Congressional District 25. This election is to replace Katie Hill who resigned over the controversy surrounding an alleged relationship with a staffer. The two candidates running are Democratic nominee, Christy Smith, and Republican nominee Mike Garcia. Several others are on the ballot.

A Special General Election also held on May 12, 2020, is for a Senate seat between Democratic nominee, Elizabeth Romero who was a Riverside County Board of Education member and Republican nominee, assemblywoman/businesswoman, Melissa Melendez.

California’s 39th Congressional District election is between Democratic incumbent Gil Cisneros and Republican, Young Kim.

California’s 45th Congressional District between Democratic incumbent, Katie Porter, and Republican nominee, Greg Raths.

California’s 48th Congressional District between Democratic incumbent, Harley Rouda, and Republican nominee, Michelle Steel.

California’s 50th Congressional District is vacant following the resignation of U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter(R-CA). Darrell Issa is running for the Republican-held seat against, Democratic nominee, Ammar Campa-Najjar.

More on California elections may be found at the link below.

https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/