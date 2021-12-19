CALIFORNIA—On Thursday, December 16, California Congressman, Alan Lowenthal, announced to his constituents that he will not be seeking another term in 2022. Lowenthal is the 30th Democrat in Congress.

“It is time to pass the baton. It is time to rest and surround myself with the benefits of a life well-lived and earned honorably in the service of my fellow citizens,” and, “It has been a distinct honor and a true privilege to serve you and all of the people of Los Angeles and Orange counties in the 47th District during my time in Congress.”

Lowenthal, who is now 80, was first elected to represent California’s 47th District in 2012. He was re-elected in 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2020. The 47th District includes Eastern Los Angeles County and Western Orange County.

In a press release that may be found on his webpage, Lowenthal made the following statements:

“Almost 30 years ago to the day, I made the decision to run for the Long Beach City Council because I felt that my councilman didn’t listen to me or my neighbors. Every day since, over three decades of public service, I have recommitted myself to listening to you, to serving your interests, and doing my best for you.”

Lowenthal’s biography on his webpage indicates that prior to his work as a state representative, Lowenthal served more than two decades on the City Council for both Long Beach and Sacramento, California.

According to a December 6 report on Ballotpedia, Lowenthal is one of 38 members of 117th Congress who have announced they will not be seeking another term. Among the 38 are 6 Senators including Richard Burr (R-NC), Roy Blunt (R-MO), Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Rob Portman (R-OH), Richard Shelby (R-AL), and Pat Toomey (R-PA).

Twelve Democrats and five Republican members of the House have chosen to retire including; Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ), Jackie Speier (D-CA), Devon Nunes (R-CA), Cheri Bustos (D-IL), Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), Jonathan Yarmouth (D-KY), Tom Reed (R-NY), G.K. Butterfield (D-NC), David Price (D-NC), Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH), Peter DeFazio (D-OR), Michael Doyle (D-PA), Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX), Filemon Vela (D-TX), Kevin Brady (R-TX), and Ron Kind (D-WI).

Eight members of the House, four Republicans, and four Democrats are seeking Senate seats, including Mo Brooks (R-AL), Val Demings (D-FL), Vicky Hartzler (R-MO-4), Billy Long (R-MO-7), Budd Long (R-NC), Tim Ryan (D-OH), Conor Lamb (D-PA), and Peter Welch (D-VT).

Tuesday, November 8, 2022, is the date of the midterm elections. Reports indicate all 435 seats of the U.S. House of Representatives, and 34 out of the 100 Senate seats will be contested.

This election will determine if Democrats or Republicans will be in control of the House and the Senate.