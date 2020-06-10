SACRAMENTO— After its closures in late-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all 169 offices of the California Department of Motor Vehicles will open on Thursday, June 11.

Limited DMV services will resume again, priority is given to those who had pre-existing appointments that require an in-person visit. Services available now include paying registration for a vehicle impounded because of registration-related issues, reinstating a suspended or revoked driver license, applying for a reduced-fee or no-fee identification card, vehicle verifications and inspections, etc. Behind-the-wheel driving tests for both commercial and non-commercial drivers will resume in the coming weeks.

“I continue to encourage Californians to use our online services, the Virtual Field Office, DMV Now kiosks and business partners whenever possible… Nearly all DMV tasks can be accomplished without an office visit,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon.

The DMV has also expanded its “DMV Express” option that allows for customers to fill out the online application for REAL ID and upload documents themselves.

For in-person visits, there will be social distancing protocols in place. Employees will wear face masks and maintain physical distancing. Moreover, they will be provided access to disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, facial shields, gloves, soap, and water. Customers are also required to wear face masks and maintain six feet of distance between themselves. Select locations will have hand-washing stations. There will be an occupancy capacity and possible extended wait times.

For further information regarding the reopening of the DMV visit: www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/news-and-media/dmv-reopens-remaining-field-offices-to-public/