CALIFORNIA—Tuesday May 5, California along with the city attorneys of Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco filed a joint lawsuit against Uber and Lyft claiming worker misclassification. In an official press release the California Department of Justice states that, “Uber’s and Lyft’s misclassification of drivers deprives workers of critical workplace protections such as the right to minimum wage and overtime, and access to paid sick leave, disability insurance, and unemployment insurance.”

Both Uber and Lyft classify their drivers as independent contractors not employees. This has been in place since the establishment of both companies. An independent contractor is defined under California law as a worker who is free from the control and direction of the hiring entity in connection with the performance of the work, performs work that is outside the usual course of the hiring entity’s business, and is customarily engaged in an independently established trade, occupation, or business of the same nature as that involved in the work performed. If any of these three conditions are not met then a worker is legally considered an employee.

In the lawsuit the plaintiff states that Uber and Lyft are traditional employers since they hire and fire their drivers, they control which drivers have access to which assignments, they set driver standards, monitor drivers regarding the following of set standards, discipline drivers when standards are not met, and control the fares passengers can be charged as well as the amount drivers are paid.

In regards to the three conditions required for independent contractors the lawsuit also states, “Uber and Lyft are transportation companies in the business of selling rides to customers, and their drivers are the employees who provide the rides they sell.”

After asking for a statement Lyft told Canyon News in an email, “We are looking forward to working with the Attorney General and mayors across the state to bring all the benefits of California’s innovation economy to as many workers as possible, especially during this time when the creation of good jobs with access to affordable healthcare and other benefits is more important than ever.”