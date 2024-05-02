CALIFORNIA—On May 1, the Independent Statistics and Analysis, U.S. Energy Information Administration website postage the average gas prices for the state of California from May 2000 through April 2024. The statistics for California All Grades, All Formulations Retail Gasoline Prices (Dollars per Gallon) show that the state’s gas prices are now at the highest point in the last 24 years except for June 2022.



In May of 2000, the average price of gas per gallon was $1.676. In over two decades, gas prices increased slightly each year slowing in 2016. Today’s average market price is $5.255 per gallon with a .02 cent gas tax increase expected soon.



According to the California Gas Tax Rate Guide provided by AARP,



“Gas and diesel: As of February 2024, gas at the pump was subject to 2.25 percent sales and use tax (plus applicable district taxes) and an excise tax of .579 cents a gallon, both included in the retail price.”



A state-by-state tax rate guide produced by AAA shows California has the highest gas rates in the U.S.



The state gas price averages for California are as follows:



Regular $5.385 Mid-Grade $5.602 Premium $5.765 Diesel $5.407



According to the California Energy Commission, California Governor, Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill X 1-2 into law in March of 2023 in response to the 2022 spike in gas prices. The new gas tax bill too effect in June of 2023.



When signing this bill, Newsom indicated that by signing this bill Californians would be “holding oil companies accountable.”