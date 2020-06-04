CALIFORNIA—Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order on Wednesday, June 3 ensuring Californians will be able to cast their ballots in-person for the upcoming Election Day on November 3, 2020.

Executive Order N-67-20, which was posted on the California Officer of Governor’s website, cited the need for in-person voting to assist individuals with disabilities, individuals who speak languages other than English, individuals experiencing homelessness, and others who may find vote-by-mail less accessible than in-person voting.

Counties that are not capable of providing safe and accessible in-person voting will be required to provide three days of early voting starting the Saturday before election day.

The executive order also lists standards each county must meet in order to maximize accessibility to voting. Each county must ensure that at least one polling place per 10,000 registered voters is made available for voting during the following hours:

“From Saturday, October 31, 2020, through Monday, November 2, 2020, for at least eight hours

(during regular hours convenient for members of the public) each day; and…On Tuesday, November 3, 2020, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.”

The order also reads that although counties are not required to open vote centers earlier than October 31, they are encouraged to open as early as possible to maximize opportunities for voter participation.

Due to the coronavirus threat, the option of in-person voting in California was not a certainty before Newsom’s executive order. In accordance with Executive Order N-64-20, which was signed on May 8, 2020, all registered voters will automatically receive a mail-in ballot, giving California citizens the prerogative to vote via mail or in-person.