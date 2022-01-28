CALIFORNIA—On Wednesday, January 26, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) announced that inmate, Antonio Diaz, 32 walked off a work-release program in Los Angeles.

According to the California Department of Corrections website, Diaz left the Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) facility at approximately 8:41 p.m.

According to CDCR, the disappearance of the inmate prompted a search, “within minutes.”

CDCR received Diaz as an inmate from Los Angeles County on July 17, 2017. Diaz was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and evading/attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly. He was serving a six-year eight-month sentence.

Diaz arrived at MCRP on September 13, 2021, and was scheduled to be released on May 1, 2022.

MCRP is a voluntary program that inmates may participate in to gain the tools needed to transition back into society after serving their sentence.

Antonio Diaz is 5’11” tall and approximately 177lbs. He is still at large. Anyone who sees the suspect should not approach him but is encouraged to dial 911.