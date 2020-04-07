SAN FRANCISCO−Janitors wearing hazmat suits and face masks took to the streets of San Francisco to protest on Monday, April 8. The janitors were protesting pay cuts, unsanitary working conditions, and lay-offs amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. “Justice for Janitors” took to Twitter and to the streets in protest.

Shout Out to Janitors, Security Officers & ALL frontline essential workers helping to fight the spread of #Covid19#JusticeForJanitors https://t.co/eUPUFxzfTL — Justice For Janitors ✊🏿✊🏼✊🏾✊ (@JusticeforJans) April 7, 2020

Service by Medallion who employs janitors, cut hours and laid-off some of their janitorial staff who are at risk while keeping workplaces sanitary during the COVID-19 crisis.

The masked employees protested outside the LYFT headquarters, a ride-sharing app, where they work.

Janitors are considered part of the essential workforce in the statewide stay-at-home order made by Governor Gavin Newsom in March calling for a mandatory lockdown for the state of California.

Sixty-three Service by Medallion employees were informed they would only be paid two days monthly for the next several months in March.

“I’m one of the coronavirus warriors that do battle every day to fight the spread of this disease. PPE in my shield and armor,” says Jose, a housekeeper in the ER at Kaiser Vacaville. Without PPE, workers like Jose cannot win this war. Tell the government & industry to make more PPE now and share your own video: http://go.seiu-uhw.org/getmeppe #GetMePPE #HealthcareHeroes Posted by seiu-uhw on Monday, March 30, 2020

Service Employees International Union (SEIU) video shows workers utilizing proper gear to protect themselves while cleaning to prevent the spread of the infectious virus.

The 2020 Stimulus Package was designed to pay businesses to keep their employees on staff. In order to qualify, the guidelines require employers to not lay off employees or reduce hours or pay.