GRIFFITH PARK—Gov. Gavin Newsom will order all beaches and state parks to close starting Friday, May 1 after people ignored his social distancing order on beaches this past weekend.

A memo sent to California’s police chiefs on Wednesday confirmed Newsom’s plans. Before Newsom announced the closures of all beaches and state parks the California Department of Parks and Recreation advised the public to maintain social distancing while on hikes or in parks.

Griffith Park was not a part of Los Angeles county’s COVID-19 park closures, however, that changed as of Friday, May 1. According to The Eastsider LA, this week’s areas in Griffith Park closed like the Observatory, Travel Town, and some trailheads.

This past week, on April 28, Gov. Newsom announced a four-phase plan to lift California’s shelter-in-place order. Parks and beaches are a part of Stage 2 in Gov. Newsom’s plan and will re-open some public spaces, however, there are no specific dates.

According to the Ponoco Record, due to the decreasing amount of people on trails in Griffith Park, wild animals that live in the park and around the area have been coming out more in recent weeks.